Mercedes recalls EQC electric car due to potentially faulty bolt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is recalling 1,700 of its new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, which controls wheel rotation during a turn, the company said on Tuesday.

The bolts in the differential could break, forcing Daimler to rework the cars, said a report by German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially detailed the recall.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment in detail, but said while the repairs happened to be on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the bolt could just as easily have been fitted on a combustion-engined car.