Money News
October 29, 2019 / 6:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mercedes recalls EQC electric car due to potentially faulty bolt

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is recalling 1,700 of its new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, which controls wheel rotation during a turn, the company said on Tuesday.

The bolts in the differential could break, forcing Daimler to rework the cars, said a report by German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially detailed the recall.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment in detail, but said while the repairs happened to be on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the bolt could just as easily have been fitted on a combustion-engined car.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below