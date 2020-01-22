Siemens CEO says advised Trump to talk to young climate activists

FILE PHOTO: Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser attends a news conference after talks with climate activists in Berlin, Germany, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) had some advice for U.S. President Donald Trump over dinner in Davos, engage in dialogue with young climate activists.

Joe Kaeser told Reuters that he had advised Trump on Tuesday: “We have to sit together and involve them in dialogue.”

Trump’s reaction was reserved, but his daughter Ivanka and other CEOs at the dinner reacted positively, Kaeser said on Wednesday.

The White House declined to comment.

Siemens this month came under scrutiny from climate activists for its involvement in the development of an Australian coal mine. Kaeser then met with activist Luisa Neubauer in Berlin.