Money News
December 6, 2019 / 6:57 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Ecuador awards 20.2 million barrel oil supply contract to Shell unit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Ecuador's state-run Esmeraldas refinery complex in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, August 15, 2017, REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had awarded a unit of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) a contract to lift some 20.2 million barrels of Oriente-grade crude between 2020 and 2023.

Shell Western Supply and Trading beat out the other two bidders, Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] and Mitsubishi (8058.T), by offering to pay a premium of 71 cents per barrel above the reference price for West Texas Intermediate crude.

Petroecuador expects the deal to bring in some $950 million. The Andean country produces some 545,000 barrels per day of crude.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below