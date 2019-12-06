Ecuador awards 20.2 million barrel oil supply contract to Shell unit

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Ecuador's state-run Esmeraldas refinery complex in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, August 15, 2017, REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had awarded a unit of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) a contract to lift some 20.2 million barrels of Oriente-grade crude between 2020 and 2023.

Shell Western Supply and Trading beat out the other two bidders, Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] and Mitsubishi (8058.T), by offering to pay a premium of 71 cents per barrel above the reference price for West Texas Intermediate crude.

Petroecuador expects the deal to bring in some $950 million. The Andean country produces some 545,000 barrels per day of crude.