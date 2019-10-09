Ecuador halts major oil pipeline due to protests, eyes force majeure

QUITO (Reuters) - Petroecaudor halted operations of its Trans-Ecuadorean Pipeline System (SOTE) on Wednesday after anti-austerity protests choked off production from some oil fields it uses for stock, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The state-run company’s pipeline, which normally transports 360,000 barrels per day to the Pacific Coast, was shut down at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), the ministry said in a statement. It added it was weighing declaring force majeure on international contracts due to potential delays in deliveries.