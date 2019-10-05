Ecuador transport unions suspend protests against cuts to fuel-subsidy

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean transport unions agreed on Friday to suspend protests against President Lenin Moreno’s scrapping of fuel-subsidies, a union spokesman said, after two days of unrest that halted transport nation-wide and resulted in almost 370 arrests.

“At this time, we announce an end to the halt of services,” said Abel Gomez, a leader of a group representing 11 transport unions.

Indigenous groups and other social movements said earlier they would continue protesting.