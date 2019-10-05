World News
October 5, 2019 / 12:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ecuador transport unions suspend protests against cuts to fuel-subsidy

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean transport unions agreed on Friday to suspend protests against President Lenin Moreno’s scrapping of fuel-subsidies, a union spokesman said, after two days of unrest that halted transport nation-wide and resulted in almost 370 arrests.

“At this time, we announce an end to the halt of services,” said Abel Gomez, a leader of a group representing 11 transport unions.

Indigenous groups and other social movements said earlier they would continue protesting.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below