FILE PHOTO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Egypt’s Sisi and Iraqi president Barham Salih discussed over the phone on Wednesday the situation in Syria after the Turkish offensive, according to Egypt’s state TV.

The state TV added that the two presidents agreed to continue the joint work and discussions to counter the Turkish move in Syria and to preserve the integrity and unity of Syria.