Brazilian planemaker Embraer appoints ThyssenKrupp executive as CFO

FILE PHOTO: E2-195 plane with Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA logo is seen during a launch event in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Thursday it has appointed ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) executive Antonio Carlos Garcia as chief financial officer.

Garcia replaces Nelson Salgado, who will become vice president for operations, the company said in a securities filing. The appointments are effective January 1, 2020.

Garcia has worked for nine years at ThyssenKrupp, where he is currently CFO of its global unit Forged Technologies in Germany. He previously worked for Semens in Brazil.