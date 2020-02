FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday his country supports calls for de-escalation with Iran and to reach a political solution, Al Arabiya TV reported.

He added that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons under the Vienna accord as the sole restriction is not enough.