December 26, 2019 / 6:13 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Equinor reports commercial viability of pre-salt Carcará discovery in Brazil

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) has submitted to Brazil’s oil industry regulator ANP declarations of the commercial viability of two blocs licensed in the Carcara oil field in the pre-salt region of the Santos basin, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, Equinor said it reported to ANP as operator in the name of its partners Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Petrogal Brasil in the BM-S-8 and Norte de Carcara licensed areas. Four of five exploratory wells drilled produced oil, it said.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

