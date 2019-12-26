Equinor reports commercial viability of pre-salt Carcará discovery in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) has submitted to Brazil’s oil industry regulator ANP declarations of the commercial viability of two blocs licensed in the Carcara oil field in the pre-salt region of the Santos basin, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, Equinor said it reported to ANP as operator in the name of its partners Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Petrogal Brasil in the BM-S-8 and Norte de Carcara licensed areas. Four of five exploratory wells drilled produced oil, it said.