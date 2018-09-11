FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
September 11, 2018 / 8:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen border point - minister

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea on Tuesday re-opened a border point between their two countries for road transport, in a first since the two neighbours fought a war two decades ago, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

“President Isaias Afwerki & Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today officially opened the Debay Sima - Burre border point between z two countries for road transport connectivity. The two leaders will arrive in Asmara shortly & proceed to Serha-Zalambesa connection for a similar ceremony,” he said.

(This story changes day to Tuesday.)

Reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Aaaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Editing by Ingrid Melander

