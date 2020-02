A general view shows European Union leaders during the second day of the EU summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A summit of European Union leaders ended abruptly on Friday after they failed to reach an agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget, officials said.

The 27 leaders had spent two days in a standoff over the 2021-27 budget, with a gulf between countries that are net recipients of finds and wealthier member state who were determined to rein in spending.