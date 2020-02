Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the next EU budget must not contain rebates for net payers.

His Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, said an idea to replenish the 2021-27 budget with part of national proceeds from carbon emissions trading through the Emissions Trading System (ETS) was rejected.

They spoke after an EU leader’s summit failed to yield a deal on the bloc’s next long-term budget.