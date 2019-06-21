EU's Tusk - Brexit deal not open for renegotiation

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are looking forward to working with a new British prime minister, but the divorce agreement signed by Theresa May is not open for renegotiation, the chairman of the leaders Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Speaking after an EU summit, Tusk summarized the position of the 27 EU countries that will remain in the EU after Britain leaves at the end of October.

“We want to avoid a disorderly Brexit and establish a future relationship that is as close as possible with the UK, we are open for talks when it comes to the Declaration on the future UK-EU relations if the position of the United Kingdom were to evolve, but the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation,” he said.