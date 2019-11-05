Europe Inc's third-quarter profit outlook improves but still deep in red

FILE PHOTO: A trader sits in front of the computer screens at his desk at the Frankfurt stock exchange, Germany, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - Earnings expectations for European listed companies improved slightly for the third quarter but the region is still stuck in a corporate recession, data published on Tuesday showed.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to report a 6.6% decline in earnings for the July-September quarter, compared with an 8.4% drop expected a week ago, according to the latest data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

That would mark the third straight decline and worst quarterly performance since Q2 2016.

Revenues in the quarter are now expected to rise 0.8% versus last week’s expectation of no growth.

