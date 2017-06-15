FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish finance minister sees no issue in reprofiling Greek debt
June 15, 2017

Irish finance minister sees no issue in reprofiling Greek debt

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Ireland sees no issue with reprofiling Greece's debt, its finance minister said on Thursday, as euro zone lenders met to discuss the size of new loans to Greece and what debt relief they may offer.

"Ireland has no difficulty with proposals in relation to the reprofiling of Greek debt," Paschal Donohoe told reporters in Luxembourg ahead of the meeting.

"We're looking forward to seeing progress being made this afternoon and this evening in relation to our Greek neighbours."

Greece needs more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in new loans from the euro zone bailout fund to repay debt maturing in July, but can only get the money once lenders agree Athens has pushed through agreed reforms.

Reporting by Elizabeth Miles; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

