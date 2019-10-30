Money News
October 30, 2019 / 5:38 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler considers 5 billion euro special dividend as part of potential deal with Peugeot - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler (FCAU.N) is considering a 5 billion euro (£4.3 billion) special dividend, as part of a potential combination with Peugeot owner PSA (PEUP.PA), according to a verified tweet by a Bloomberg reporter on Wednesday.

PSA would offload its stake in car parts supplier Faurecia as part of the potential deal, according to the tweet. (bit.ly/2Npbkof)

Talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion car giant gathered pace on Wednesday, with one source saying a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, Reuters reported.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

