FILE PHOTO: A Mirafiori FCA worker walks at the Mirafiori industrial complex on the 80th birthday of the plant in Turin, Italy July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) has called a board meeting for late Wednesday to discuss a possible tie-up with French rival Peugeot (PEUP.PA), two sources familiar with the matter said.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

Earlier on Wednesday the two car makers said they were holding discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading auto groups.