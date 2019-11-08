Fiat Chrysler chairman says 'great opportunities' from Peugeot tie up

FILE PHOTO: John Elkann, attends a ceremony to inaugurate a school dedicated to former Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne in Amatrice, Italy, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) will be able to “seize great opportunities” from a merger with Peugeot owner PSA (PEUP.PA), its chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

The two automakers are planning to join forces in a 50-50 share merger to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

Answering a question on the merger being already a done deal, Elkann said a long time can pass between the announcement of a merger and getting it over the line.