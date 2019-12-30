Ford says Mustang Mach-E reservations full

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. shows the all-new electric Mustang Mach-E vehicle for a photo shoot at a studio in Warren, Michigan, U.S. October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, are full.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang crossover on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $500.

More than 80% of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55% opted for an all-wheel drive, Ford said. (ford.to/2u0BMOJ)

More than 25% of the reservations are from California, with nearly 30% of U.S. customers choosing Mach-E GT, the company said.

The Mach-E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility.