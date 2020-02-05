Ford says Canadian agency investigating emissions certification process

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Wednesday Canadian officials have opened a preliminary investigation into the automaker’s emissions certification process.

Ford said Environment and Climate Change Canada has opened a probe into the matter after the automaker disclosed early last year that the U.S. Justice Department had opened a criminal investigation into the issue. In February 2019, Ford disclosed an issue with emissions to the Environmental Protection Agency and California regulators. Ford hired an outside law firm and experts to investigate its vehicle fuel economy and testing procedures after employees raised concerns about analytical modelling that is part of its fuel economy and emissions compliance process.