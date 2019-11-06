French movie icon Catherine Deneuve admitted to hospital - Le Parisien

FILE PHOTO: Actor Catherine Deneuve arrives for the fashion house Saint Laurent's show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after falling ill overnight, French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

Deneuve, a legend of French cinema often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, was in a “serious state”, added the newspaper.

Nicknamed the “Ice Maiden” because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France’s leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.