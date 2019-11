Migrants and refugees carry their belongings during the evacuation of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Villette ring bridge in Paris, France, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France plans to clear unofficial migrant camps in eastern Paris by the end of this year and will speed up processing of asylum requests, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn added that adult asylum seekers would have to wait three months before gaining access to non-urgent state healthcare.