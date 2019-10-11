Fugitive Frenchman wanted over family murders arrested in Scotland

PARIS (Reuters) - A Frenchman suspected of killing his entire family in 2011 and who later disappeared, in a mystery that transfixed France, was arrested on Friday afternoon at Glasgow airport in Scotland.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes has been sought by police over his suspected involvement in the deaths of his wife and their four children in the western city of Nantes. His disappearance had long stumped investigators, leading some to speculate that he had died.

Scottish police confirmed that a suspect had been detained on Friday, though they did not give details of his identity. A French police source confirmed that Dupont de Ligonnes had been arrested.

“A man was arrested at Glasgow Airport and remains in police custody in connection with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the French Authorities,” Scottish police said in a statement. “Inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity and we continue to liaise with our colleagues in the relevant agencies.”

Dupont de Ligonnes was arrested after travelling from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, several newspapers reported.

Le Parisien said the fugitive was travelling under a fake name, and had been detected due to his fingerprints following a tip-off.

The murders shocked France in 2011 after the bodies of the Dupont de Ligonnes family, as well as their two dogs, were discovered buried under the terrace of the family home.

It later emerged that the suspect had financial problems and had signed up to a local rifle club for shooting practice. Police found a message he had sent in 2010 in which he had said he wanted to kill his family.