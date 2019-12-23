French environment ministry says fuel supplies to gas stations are normal

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the French oil giant Total Refinery in Donges, France, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s environment and energy ministry said on Monday that fuel supplies to gas stations were normal despite calls by hardline CGT union to shut down production at refineries.

The ministry added that all French refineries were working despite the strikes.

“All refineries in mainland France continue to produce, with six out of seven refineries shipping normally,” the ministry said in a statement.