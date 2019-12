French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) union's general secretary Laurent Berger and French Confederation of Christian Workers (CFTC) union president Cyril Chabanier arrive to attend a meeting with the French Prime Minister at the Hotel Matignon in Paris as France faces its 15th consecutive day of strikes against French government's pensions reform plans, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French moderate union CFDT’s leader Laurent Berger said on Thursday he still disagrees with the government on retirement age after unions met Prime Minister Edouard Philippe over the country’s pension reform.

Berger also said that balancing the pension budget cannot be achieved by forcing people to work longer.