Exxon France says its Fos oil refinery blocked by striking union workers

PARIS (Reuters) - Exxon France (XOM.N) said on Tuesday that its Fos refinery was blocked by striking union workers but its Port Jerome refinery was operating normally.

“Shipments at Fos are blocked,” an Exxon France spokeswoman said.

Exxon Mobil’s 140,0000 barrels-per-day Fos-sur-Mer and the 240,000 bpd Port Jerome refineries - which account for 10% and 20% of French refinery output - so far had been little impacted by the strike movement against pension reform.