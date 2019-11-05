World News
November 5, 2019 / 10:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

France says troops kill a leading jihadist in the Sahel

PARIS (Reuters) - French troops killed one of the Sahel region’s leading jihadists on Oct. 9, France’s defence minister said on Tuesday.

Ali Maychou was the No. 2 in command of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked insurgents in West Africa’s Sahara.

Violence by Islamist militants has proliferated in the sparsely-populated Sahel in recent years, with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State using central and Northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun, writing by Maya Nikolaeva

