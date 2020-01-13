Total says Donges refinery is being resupplied

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the French oil giant Total Refinery is seen in Donges, France, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) - Oil major Total (TOTF.PA) on Monday said its Donges refinery in western France was being supplied again after a weekend blockade in the port of Saint-Nazaire due to a nationwide strike over the government’s pensions reform had been lifted.

“Oil depots are very well-supplied. The movement will therefore have no impact on the supply levels of our network from the Jan 14-16 period and beyond,” a spokesman with Total said.

Strikes and protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension overhaul which have been taking place since early December have generated fears over possible fuel disruptions across the country.

It was unclear on Monday whether strikes would ease in the coming weeks, following some government concessions to unions.

The government’s standoff with the unions is the biggest challenge yet of President Emmanuel Macron’s will to reform the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

A representative of the hardline CGT union told Reuters the Saint-Nazaire port could be subject of new blockades as soon as Tuesday.