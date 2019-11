FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday night he and U.S. President Donald Trump would meet before the Dec. 4 NATO summit in London.

Macron said in a tweet he had held “an excellent telephone discussion” with Trump on Monday night and talked about Syria, Iran and NATO.

“We agreed on many things and will meet before the London NATO summit,” he added.