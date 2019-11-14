German ministry denies report it is planning corporate tax reform

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry denied on Thursday a report in business daily Handelsblatt which said it was preparing a reform of corporation tax which could include a reduction in the rate to 12.5% from 15%.

A spokesman for the ministry described the report as “pretty much nonsense”, saying there were no plans for a reform of the tax.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives want to ease the burden on business at a time of meagre growth in Europe’s biggest economy, but their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, who run the finance ministry, have other priorities.