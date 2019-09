BERLIN (Reuters) - A storm with gusts of up to 110 km per hour (68 mph) disrupted rail traffic in northern Germany on Monday, including on high-speed trunk lines.

Long-distance rail services were halted on the Berlin-Hamburg and Berlin-Hanover lines among others, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

Official weather service DWD warned of scattered gusts with speeds of up to 110 km per hour in northeast Germany.