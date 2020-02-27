Greek parliament approves pension bill

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament on Thursday approved a pension bill that introduces more flexibility for the self-employed over contributions and incentives to stay working longer on a promise of higher pensions.

The new framework, that also creates a digital social security registry, was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

The conservative government says workers and employers stand to benefit from the reforms, which are intended to safeguard the system’s viability until 2070.

Hundreds of protesters marched peacefully outside the parliament demanding the draft law to be scrapped.