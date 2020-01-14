World News
January 14, 2020 / 9:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Incoming Guatemalan president to keep country's embassy in Jerusalem

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei speaks during a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will keep his country’s embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, confirming the move made by his predecessor following pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giammattei, a conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief who will be sworn in later in the day to a four-year term, also plans to designate Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed outfit, has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the U.S. government.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Marguerita Choy

