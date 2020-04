Factbox: IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have begun providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Following is a list of countries slated to receive funds, sorted by region:

AFRICA

Ethiopia - $82.6 million (World Bank)

Cabo Verde $5 million (World Bank)

Democratic Republic of Congo - $47.2 million (World Bank)

Djibouti - $5 million (World Bank)

Gambia - $10 million (World Bank)

Ghana - $35 million (World Bank)

Kenya - $50 million (World Bank)

Madagascar - $166 million (IMF)

Mauritania - $5.2 million (World Bank)

Rwanda - $109.4 million (IMF)

Sao Tome and Principe - $2.5 million (World Bank)

Senegal - $221 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Sierra Leone - $7.5 million (World Bank)

ASIA

Afghanistan - $100.4 million (World Bank)

Cambodia - $20 million (World Bank)

India - $1 billion (World Bank)

Kyrgystan - $120.9 million (IMF)

Maldives - $7.3 million (World Bank)

Mongolia - $26.9 million (World Bank)

Pakistan - $200 million (World Bank)

Sri Lanka - $128.6 million (World Bank)

Tajikistan - $11.3 million (World Bank)

Yemen - $26.9 million (World Bank)

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Argentina - $35 million (World Bank)

Ecuador - $20 million (World Bank)

Haiti - $20 million (World Bank)

Honduras - $143 million (IMF)

Paraguay - $20 million (World Bank)