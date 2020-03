Bombardier to suspend business jet production in Canada over coronavirus - source

FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier sign is pictured at the static display of aircraft, during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier is suspending Canadian production of its corporate jets to comply with restrictions placed by provincial governments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, where Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 and other model business jets are respectively assembled and completed, have ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

