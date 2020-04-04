China says all coronavirus clinical research must be registered

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government has said all clinical research projects on the novel coronavirus that are already underway must be reported to authorities or face being halted.

A notice posted on the ministry of science and technology’s website late on Friday said all such projects had to be registered with relevant medical and health administrative departments within three working days.

It added the move was aimed at standardising research for medicines to treat COVID-19, which has led to more than 3,300 deaths in the country where the pandemic began.