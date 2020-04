FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a news conference in Paris, France March 28, 2020. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will probably extend the coronavirus confinement beyond April 15, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

France went into lockdown on March 17 and a first two-week period has already been extended to April 15.

“I can understand the impatience, but deconfinement is not for tomorrow morning,” Philippe said on TF1 television.