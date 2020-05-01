Factbox: Ireland's plan to gradually ease coronavirus lockdown

(Reuters) - Ireland on Friday announced a roadmap for the gradual re-opening of the economy over the coming months, easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

People queue outside an AIB Bank in Dublin City Centre, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

The following are the measures planned in each three-week phase of the plan, which will be reconsidered if there is a spike in infections, hospitalisations or deaths.

Phase 0: From May 6

- It will be possible to go up to 5 kilometres for the purposes of exercise, up from 2 kilometres

- Over-70s may go outside for exercise and fresh air

Phase 1: From May 18

- Allow outdoor meetings between up to four people from different households

- Phased return of outdoor workers, including construction workers and gardeners, retailers which are primarily outdoor

- Opening of certain outdoor public amenities, including beaches and outdoor sports such as golf and tennis

- Make necessary journeys up to 20 kilometres from home

Phase 2: From June 8

- Allow visits to households

- Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers

- Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

- Open public libraries

Phase 3: From June 29

- Allow small social gatherings

- Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

- Open cafes and restaurants where social distancing possible and strict cleaning in operation

Phase 4: From July 20

- Extend opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all non-essential workers on a gradually increasing basis

- Return to work for those who cannot work from home

- Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

- Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship, swimming pools, hostels and hotels, minus hotel bars

- Permit some sports team leagues with limitations on numbers of spectators

Phase 5: From Aug 10

- Allow larger social gatherings; festivals and events where social distancing can be complied with

- Return to work across all sectors

- On a phased basis, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

- Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services, opening of enclosed shopping centres

- Permit close physical contact sports, gyms

- Open pubs, bars, nightclubs where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with

- Resume tourist travel to offshore islands