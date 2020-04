FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its store in Seoul, South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Friday that it has suspended its home appliance factory in the United States after two of its workers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said its facility, located in Newberry County, South Carolina, is being “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,” and will resume operation on Monday.