Trump says won't allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the coronavirus response daily briefing with members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.

“America will again and soon be open for business,” Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: “We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”