'Mr. No': Meet the U.S. congressman asking for a vote that could delay the coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - (Note language that may offend some readers in paragraph 6.)

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie enraged President Donald Trump as he has leaders of Congress trying to delay a planned Friday voice vote on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue plan, drawing calls from the White House to throw him out of the Republican Party.

Even before the 49-year-old drew Trump’s ire on Twitter, he had been a thorn in the side of both parties for so long that he’s nicknamed “Mr. No.”

“Throw Massie out of Republican Party!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Massie wrote on Twitter that he would indeed insist on a formal, recorded vote on the coronavirus relief bill instead of allowing it to go ahead quickly on a voice vote.

“I am not delaying the bill like (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi did last week,” Massie wrote. “The bill that was worked on in the Senate late last week was much better before Speaker Pelosi showed up to destroy it and add days and days to the process.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, a Democrat who is usually a little more diplomatic in his manner of speaking, wrote on Twitter that “Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity.”

Kerry, a onetime U.S. presidential candidate who tangled last year with Massie at a congressional hearing on climate change, added: “Finally, something the president and I can agree on!”

Trump volleyed back, “Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humour! Very impressed!”

Here are some facts about Massie:

- Massie was first elected in 2012 with an assist from the conservative tea party movement, from a solidly Republican district in northern Kentucky along the Ohio River. An engineer by training who had built his own company on inventions he made, he beat two establishment Republicans in a primary election, or nominating contest, along the way.

- In his first House vote in 2013, Massie opposed the re-election of John Boehner as speaker. Massie aligned with conservative and libertarian Republicans who formed the Freedom Caucus in 2015, but did not join the caucus.

- By 2014, Massie had voted “no” so many times on legislation that Politico dubbed him “Mr. No.” He opposed about a third of measures that came up in his first year, voting against large and small bills sponsored by both parties, from defence spending legislation to a bill to award a gold medal to golf star Jack Nicklaus.

- Massie opposed many bills on a cost basis. He joked once that the buttons lawmakers push to register their votes on the House floor – which are labelled “yea” and “nay” – should be relabelled “spend” and “don’t spend,” USA Today reported.

But he voted in 2017 for hefty tax cuts promised by Trump, although they were projected to widen the deficit. “It is irresponsible to increase spending and decrease taxes, which is why I consistently vote to decrease spending and decrease taxes,” he said at the time.

FILE PHOTO: Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) watches a live downlink with American astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

- Massie voted twice against the election of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a fellow Republican. Last year he was one of six Republicans to vote against his party’s candidate, Kevin McCarthy for speaker; Massie voted instead for Republican Jim Jordan, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus.

- Sometimes Massie has worked across party lines on civil liberties issues, such as by opposing bulk data collection by the government. Last year, Massie was the only Republican to vote against a measure rejecting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement, which opposes the Israeli occupation and policies toward Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

He was one of three House Republicans to vote against relief from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and one of three Republicans that year to vote against additional sanctions on North Korea. One of the three, Representative Justin Amash, later left the party to become an independent.