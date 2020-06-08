Economic News
Trump open to another coronavirus relief package - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic and remains in favor of a payroll tax holiday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

“There are several things he wants, a payroll tax holiday was one of them, because that directly advantages low-income workers,” McEnany said at a media briefing.

In terms of the coronavirus, she said the United States was “heading in a positive direction.”

McEnany said new cases of coronavirus have stabilized and many are being identified through proactive monitoring and testing for asymptomatic cases.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion (2.36 trillion pounds) economic aid bill, but Trump has promised to veto it if reaches his desk.

The U.S. economy entered recession in February as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a private economics research group said on Monday.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot

