Money News
October 31, 2019 / 8:45 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Hong Kong falls into first recession in 10 years - government estimate

1 Min Read

Traffic is seen between office buildings at sunset in downtown Hong Kong, China June 29, 2017. Picture taken June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, advance estimates showed on Thursday, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

The economy shrank 3.2% in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter and meeting the technical definition of a recession, according to the preliminary government data.

From a year earlier, the economy contracted 2.9%. The readings were the weakest for the Asian financial hub since 2008/2009.

With no end to the protests in sight, the city’s leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday that full-year growth could contract. Retail sales and tourism have plummeted.

Reporting by Noah Sin, Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below