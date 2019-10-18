U.S. lawmakers urge Apple to restore HKMap app used in Hong Kong - letter

FILE PHOTO: The HKmap.live App is pictured on a phone screen in this photo illustration, in Hong Kong, China, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of seven U.S. lawmakers including Senators Ted Cruz, Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged Apple Inc (AAPL.O) chief executive Tim Cook to restore the HKMap app used in Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, Apple removed the app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements, saying it was used to target officers. Apple did not immediately comment. The group separately wrote Activision Blizzard Inc’s (ATVI.O) chief executive Robert Kotick to reverse the company’s decisions to ban players who have voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.