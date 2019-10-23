Top News
October 23, 2019 / 7:41 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

China foreign ministry says report on plans to replace HK leader Lam a political rumour

1 Min Read

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes questions from lawmakers regarding her policy address, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the Financial Times report on plans for replacing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was a political rumour with ulterior motives.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The FT reported that China was drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with an “interim” chief executive, citing people briefed on the deliberations.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below