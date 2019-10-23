China foreign ministry says report on plans to replace HK leader Lam a political rumour

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes questions from lawmakers regarding her policy address, at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the Financial Times report on plans for replacing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was a political rumour with ulterior motives.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The FT reported that China was drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with an “interim” chief executive, citing people briefed on the deliberations.