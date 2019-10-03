Hong Kong leader set to discuss emergency regulation to ban face masks -source

(Reuters) - Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to discuss possible emergency regulation on Friday that would allow the government to ban face masks at protests, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Media reports of an expected ban on face masks, which hundreds of thousands of protesters wear to conceal their identities and shield themselves from tear gas during months of protests, earlier sent Hong Kong’s stock market up to a one-week high.