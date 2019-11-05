Hong Kong leader Lam 'saddened' by protesters' injuries

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers a speech the Second Hongqiao International Economic Forum during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2019. Wu Hong/Pool via REUTERS

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she was saddened by some people being wounded in anti-government protests at the weekend amid five months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam was speaking during a visit to Shanghai where Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated support for Hong Kong’s chief executive. She said Xi had expressed his care and concern about Hong Kong.

