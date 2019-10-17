Hong Kong legislative session adjourned amid protests and heckling

A pro-democracy lawmaker is escorted by security from the Legislative Council, as Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes questions from lawmakers regarding her policy address, in Hong Kong, China October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Legislative Council meeting was adjourned on Thursday as pro-democracy lawmakers repeatedly heckled the city’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, with several escorted from the chamber for the second day in a row.

Lam, who is backed by China’s government, was due to speak a day after announcing measures to tackle the city’s chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.