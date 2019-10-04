Hong Kong to introduce anti-mask law, effective midnight - media

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a rally at Admiralty district, in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will hold a news conference on Friday, a police spokesman said, as media reported the government was expected to announce a ban on face masks at public rallies, effective from midnight.

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday the government was expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, a move designed to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.