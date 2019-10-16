Top News
October 16, 2019 / 7:47 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Senior U.S. diplomat - Hong Kong freedoms 'must be vigorously protected'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Hong Kong must be protected and will continue to press China on the issue, a senior U.S. diplomat said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.

“In Hong Kong, we believe that the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly - core values that we share with the people of Hong Kong - must be vigorously protected. We continue to urge Beijing to uphold its commitments,” David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told a Senate panel.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below