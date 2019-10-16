Senior U.S. diplomat - Hong Kong freedoms 'must be vigorously protected'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Hong Kong must be protected and will continue to press China on the issue, a senior U.S. diplomat said in congressional testimony on Wednesday.

“In Hong Kong, we believe that the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly - core values that we share with the people of Hong Kong - must be vigorously protected. We continue to urge Beijing to uphold its commitments,” David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told a Senate panel.